Having launched the #ChristmasCarolChallenge a couple of weeks ago a rather exciting project appeared out of the blue which didn’t leave me with a lot of free time to actually write my own post. However I am now back at my Mum’s sat by the Christmas tree waiting for my nephews’ presents to be delivered so… Continue reading The Post of Christmas Past
Like this:
Like Loading...
In 2015 the DfE summoned our brightest and best teachers, consultants and educationalists and commissioned them to carry out a review of teachers’ workload, the findings of which can be found in this report. Having scrutinised marking policies, the Workload Review team concluded that marking should be underpinned by three key principles. It should be: meaningful, manageable and motivating. Most of… Continue reading #Teacher5aday Day 2 – Managing Workload & Marking
Like this:
Like Loading...
We’ve all had it. About twenty minutes into a lesson a small hand is tentatively raised. “Miss Brown, can I go toilet?” “No. You can go TO the toilet. You can’t go toilet.” Any of my ex. pupils will recognise that as my standard response. It didn’t matter if the child was in Year 1 or Year… Continue reading Should We Correct Our Pupils’ Speech?
Like this:
Like Loading...
I’ve been doing my annual read of, “A Christmas Carol” one of my favourite Christmas stories and it gave me an idea. I’m not taking part in “Blogmas” (for those who aren’t familiar with the term, “Blogmas” is a blogger challenge that involves writing every day from December 1st – 25th on the theme of Christmas.)… Continue reading Introducing: #ChristmasCarolChallenge
Like this:
Like Loading...
Off the top of my head there are three things we disagree on in the Paramour household. The first is marzipan: I think it’s the devil’s work whilst Tim loves it. The second is Charles Dickens: I think he’s a genius, Tim thinks he’s pretentious and his descriptions are written with excruciating detail. The final one is Star Trek… Continue reading Paramour vs. Paramour: Should Schools Grade Parents?
Like this:
Like Loading...